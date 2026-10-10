Why the Colorado Rockies Need To Seriously Pursue In-House Free Agent

There isn't a human on planet Earth who doesn't know the biggest issue with the Colorado Rockies: the pitching staff, specifically, the starting rotation. Now, if the Rockies want any hope of avoiding another 100-loss season, the front office has to do something about it.

The overall consensus across the majors is that nobody wants to pitch at Coors Field day in and day out, so are they going to sign a Cy Young contender? Unlikely. However, Colorado's boss, Paul DePodesta, has to do something about the rotation, and he knows it.

After the 2026 trade deadline, the starting rotation posted a 7.00 ERA, so the team never had a chance to avoid 100 losses for the fourth straight year as they were not playing from behind, and while it might not seem wise to keep one of the men a part of that, there is a method to the madness.

Kyle Freeland tosses his first career complete game! pic.twitter.com/v9tkEVdMkB — MLB (@MLB) August 2, 2026

Kyle Freeland might have posted a 6.65 ERA in 2026, his worst mark since 2019, but he significantly improved as time went on, and while he shouldn't be the No.1 pitcher in anyone's rotation, he would be a good middle-to-end for a team like the Rockies.

Freeland posted a 4.75 ERA over his final seven starts, and for an offense that scored just about that per game this year, as they posted the seventh-most in baseball, which is much more realistic for them to win games.

There is also something to like about a veteran who has been inside the organization for the entirety of his career, especially when it is this ballclub. Freeland has seen all the highs and lows since he was a member the last time they were in the playoffs.

Some of the best players in the game want to be around when a team finally conquers such low points, and that will be added motivation for Freeland as this offense is ready to explode.

Position Players Are More Than Set To Win at Least 80 Games

Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) points after he hit a three-run home run against the White Sox. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no longer just the Mickey Moniak and Hunter Goodman show in the hitting lineup, but those two are pretty dang good, which is highlighted by Goodman etching his name in franchise history this year as one of nine players to hit at least 40 home runs.

Then, there are rookie sensations TJ Rumfield and Cole Carrigg, who have been excellent additions. Rumfield led them in batting average (.300) and on-base percentage (.390).

Even though Carrigg didn't get to play all year, he didn't debut until June. Impressively, though, he still hit 12 home runs, drove in 53, and finished with an OPS over .800. Carrigg joins Jake McCarthy in the outfield, who is coming off a career-best offensive outing.

One also has to expect that Charlie Condon will make his inevitable debut next season, if not on Opening Day, so he will provide depth to the field, and should also make a nice option at designated hitter on the days that Goodman is behind the dish.

Position players are absolutely set for the Rockies, and now it is time to finally upgrade the pitching staff, which is, frankly, long overdue.