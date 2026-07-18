Why the Rockies' Riskiest MLB Draft Pick Could Pay Off in a Big Way

The Colorado Rockies got a steal in the 2026 MLB Draft. We might not know how this player will turn out yet, but there are major pros about his game.

It's a risky pick because the Rockies already have an established catcher, but this selection could turn out to be a blessing for the franchise.

Why Jack Natili is a Draft Steal for the Rockies

Cincinnati catcher Jack Natili | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jack Natili is a 21-year-old catcher out of the University of Cincinnati. Colorado selected him as the No. 76 pick in the third round. The selection could go down as one of the biggest steals of the draft.

Natili has incredible arm strength. His main focus is on defense. What makes this pick intriguing is that he has college experience. Teams love seeing catchers who take great pride in defense during their collegiate seasons, and that's exactly what Natili provides. Natili threw out more than double-digit base runners. His defense shone big time during the NCAA tournament when he caught two runners against Mississippi State on May 30.

His size and arm strength are perfect for the catcher position. He weighs 198lbs. Once he puts on more pounds, he's going to be a monster in the pros. Natili would need to have a successful minor league career, which is obvious. His experience playing at Cape Cod is something everyone in the organization will be tuning in to. Natili is open to the challenges.

What he did at Cincinnati is only the tip of the iceberg. He finished the season hitting 339 with 19 home runs, 65 RBI, 15 doubles, 50 runs scored, and held a .674 slugging percentage. His bat speed complements his defensive ability. Natili received honors such as Big 12 Player of the Week and made history with the Bearcats ranking in the Top 10 categories in home runs, total bases, and RBIs.

Cincinnati catcher Jack Natili (7) and Cincinnati outfielder Cal Sefcik (21) celebrate after winning an NCAA regional baseball game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His offense was great in college. He has come a long way compared to where he was as a freshman. Natili played his first season in college with Rutgers, and then the last two seasons with Cincinnati. Offensively and defensively, he got better when he came to the Bearcats program. He continues to grow and mature as a player.

Not too many people are paying attention to him. It's fine because it gives him more motivation to want to separate himself from other catchers. It's going to be an interesting dynamic to compete with catchers such as Daniel Jackson and even Hunter Goodman. The Rockies have options. It's always important to have more than one option. There are 162 games in a regular season. Players are always getting hurt.

The next couple of seasons will determine who will be the last man standing at the catcher position. After Goodman, the position will be up for grabs for either Jackson or Natili.