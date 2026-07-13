The Biggest Colorado Rockies Surprise (And Disappointment) of the First Half

The Colorado Rockies are entering the All-Star break with a 39-59 record. While at first glance this looks discouraging, that’s really not the case. The team has given off some encouraging signs.

The club is in the middle of a much-needed rebuild, and several young players have made meaningful moves forward, which has provided hope to fans following along.

Truly, no player has been more exciting to watch than Hunter Goodman. On the opposite end of that spectrum, a cornerstone veteran has been frustrating in the first half.

Biggest Surprise: Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may come as a shock that I settled in on Hunter Goodman as the biggest surprise, but he has truly exceeded expectations yet again.

Goodman had a breakout season in 2025, but it was hard to celebrate given that he was surrounded by a dumpster fire of a team that nearly set the MLB record for most losses in a season.

After hitting .278 with 31 home runs, 91 RBI and an .843 OPS last season, Goodman started to establish himself as one of the National League’s power-hitting catchers.

Now in 2026, coming into the All-Star break, he’s batting .254 with 27 home runs, 51 RBI and an .862 OPS in just 90 games.

True, his batting average has fallen a bit but his power production has improved. Goodman will surpass his 31 home runs from last year quickly once play starts back. His OPS is the highest it has been in his career.

He’s done all of this while shouldering a huge portion of the offensive expectations early on in the year. Opposing pitchers are starting to game plan around Goodman.

At just 26 years old, he has transformed from a fourth-round draft pick into one of the best rebuild success stories on the team thus far.

While there has been some controversy surrounding him of late regarding him getting passed over for the Home Run Derby, there is no question that Goodman has earned All-Star status. He is a cornerstone for the organization that needed a rock-solid piece.

If the Rockies can somehow hold on to Goodman, he will be a major contributor to contention. So far, DePodesta has said they have no intention of trading, but there have been rumors swirling about the New York Yankees having interest.

Biggest Disappointment: Jordan Beck

Colorado Rockies right fielder Jordan Beck | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Beck left 2025 looking very promising and everyone expected him to take another step forward. He was hitting .258 with 16 home runs and had stolen 19 bases. Instead of going forward though, Beck never found his rhythm before taking the injured list.

He had a batting average of .183 with only one home run and a .532 OPS over his first 30 games of the 2026 season. He then suffered a hamstring injury, and by the time he was rehabbed and ready to come back, the team had passed him up, and he was optioned to Triple-A.

Now this isn’t to say that Colorado has lost any faith or that there won’t be room for him as he still has the tools to become an everyday player in the outfield. But it does clearly demonstrate that Beck has taken a step back after the progress he displayed in 2025.

Beck enters the second half with something to prove if he wants to grab onto the opportunities ahead.