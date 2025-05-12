Royals Young Core Ranked Among Top In MLB
The Kansas City Royals have performed well as of late. After an 8-14 start to the 2025 season, Kansas City is now 24-18, having won 16 of their last 19 games and taken control of the second American League Wild Card spot.
There is a lot to be excited about in Kansas City. The pitching has been solid, and even though the offense has been cold, there are reasons for optimism.
The team has a strong young core in place that features stars such as Bobby Witt Jr. and Maikel Garcia. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report has them as an honorable mention as having one of the best young cores in all of Major League Baseball.
"Witt is a bona fide star and Garcia is having quite the breakout year as Witt's second fiddle. But the only other players on the 40-man roster who qualify as options are a middle reliever who has been OK and a southpaw who is already 25 and has made just one appearance in the majors," Miller writes.
"One of the better dynamic duos to be considered, but not enough of a core four—which is pretty much the theme of these honorable mentions. That said, the Royals' core gets a whole lot more intriguing once they call up Jac Caglianone."
One Caglianone comes to the Majors, the Royals will look even better. Perhaps he could give them the boost they need offensively.
But even with the pitchers having question marks, this is a young core to watch in the near future.
More MLB: Royals Urged To Immediately Cut Ties With $13 Million 10-Year Veteran