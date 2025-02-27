2025 Projected Win Totals: Where Royals Stand After Surprise Season
The Kansas City Royals enjoyed a surprising season in 2024, winning 86 games and securing the second American League Wild Card spot after losing 106 games in 2023.
They swept the Baltimore Orioles on their way to the ALDS before losing to the New York Yankees. They've made some key additions this offseason to help supplement their young core.
However, not all of the preseason projections are favorable to the Royals. Action Network places the over/under win total at 83.5 wins, and Sean Zerillo explains why there might actually be a significant downside to the Royals despite some of their additions.
"The Royals have a top-heavy roster with zero prospect depth to supplement their major league team in 2025; if they sustain any injuries to key players (Bobby Witt Jr. or Cole Ragans) or if Salvador Perez declines in his mid-30s, there's a significant downside to this team," Zerillo predicted.
The Royals added Jonathan India and Carlos Estevez to boost the roster while also bringing back Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen, but there might still be some uncertainty with the roster.
Their rotation is their strength with Ragans, Wacha and Seth Lugo at the top. But an injury could cause the team to have a setback. Plus, one more power bat wouldn't hurt for them to have.
It might make sense for the Royals to target J.D. Martinez if they want to return to the postseason. If something happens to Witt or Perez, they could use a proven hitter to pick up the slack.
