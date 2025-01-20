Braves Predicted To Reunite With 3-Time World Series Champ After Brutal Royals Stint
Not all free-agent signings work out, even when the player in question has more World Series rings than anyone else in the sport this decade.
Last winter, the Kansas City Royals added veteran left-hander Will Smith to their bullpen, after he had won three World Series in a row with three different teams. But not only did Smith break his streak in Kansas City, he had a pretty awful season on the mound.
At age 35, Smith probably doesn't have too many seasons left in Major League Baseball. But although it won't likely be with the Royals, the 12-year veteran seems likely to get at least one more shot to catch on with a big-league club in 2025.
In a recent article, FanSided's Rachael Millanta predicted that Smith would rejoin the Atlanta Braves, with whom he won his first World Series ring in 2021.
"With his streak of winning World Series titles behind him and having struggled to a disappointing 6.53 ERA with just 29 strikeouts in 41.1 innings last year, Smith is a risky acquisition," Millanta wrote. "Still, the 35-year-old might get lucky with a one-year deal this winter — perhaps with a team that knows him well."
"The Atlanta Braves have limited relief options going into 2025, and with a good track record of extending careers, they may be interested in reuniting with Smith, who pitched three years for them from 2020-22."
Smith pitched in 130 games as a member of the Braves, totaling a 3.87 ERA and 146 strikeouts. In the 2021 postseason, he threw 11 scoreless innings and picked up six saves, allowing just five hits and three walks along the way.
There's a lot to be said for familiarity, and Smith clearly had a comfort level pitching for the Braves that he never had in Kansas City. And while the Royals could certainly use more left-handed relief support, they're better off taking their chances on someone new.
More MLB: Royals Predicted To Acquire $11 Million Former All-Star To Address Biggest Weakness