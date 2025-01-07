Ex-Royals Utility Man Projected To Sign $6 Million Deal With Nationals
The Kansas City Royals were quiet in the month of December following the signing of Michael Wacha and the trade to acquire Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer. However, they've been busy to start January.
Kansas City signed Cavan Biggio to a minor league deal and followed that signing up by bringing back Michael Lorenzen for one-year and $7 million.
With just a few weeks remaining until spring training, the Royals may not be done just yet, but some former members of the team may be on the move.
Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicts that Paul DeJong, who was claimed off waivers by the Royals in September, will sign a one-year, $6 million deal with the Washington Nationals.
"After his solid start to the season in Chicago, DeJong was dealt to the Kansas City Royals, where he played third base next to MVP runner-up Bobby Witt Jr. Across 30 games and 28 starts at the hot corner, DeJong raked up 3 DRS and 6 OAA," Finkelstein wrote.
DeJong can play all four infield positions and provides power from the right side of the plate. The Royals might be wise to try and keep him.
Kansas City does need some offense, even after signing Biggio, and losing DeJong may ultimately affect them more than one would assume.
He slashed .227/.276/.427 with 24 home runs and 56 RBI with the Royals and Chicago White Sox in 2024. It will be interesting to see if the Royals have any more moves planned in the coming weeks.
