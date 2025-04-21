Giants Outfielder Linked To Royals As Early Trade Target
The Kansas City Royals are off to a miserable start in 2025, having gone 9-14 through their first 23 games of the year. They fortunately picked up a big win on Sunday over the Detroit Tigers, but they have not gotten off to a great start.
The Royals are within striking distance in the American League Central, sitting just 4 1/2 games back of the first place Detroit Tigers, but the offense has let them down at various points this month.
Caleb Moody of FanSided listed three players that the Royals could target in early trade talks, and among them was San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski.
"Yastrzemski might not be a spring chicken, as he'll be 35 by the time free agency rolls around, but that could come into the Royals favor when it comes to affordability in a contract," Moody writes.
"His age would make him cheaper than the higher-caliber targets, but Yastrzemski can still make a more than positive impact in the lineup. So far through 19 games in 2025, he's off to quite the start, hitting .279 with a .930 OPS and 161 wRC+."
Yastrzemski has hit three home runs thus far and driven in 11 runs to start to the season. He has just one year left on his contract, which makes him an ideal target for the Royals.
San Francisco is off to solid start, unlike the Royals, so a lot might have to change for a deal such as this to pan out, but the 34-year-old would certainly help the Royals' offense if he can keep up this pace.
