Michael Wacha's Dominance Continues as Royals Eye Wild Card Berth
It's nice to have a veteran starter shoving when it matters most.
Michael Wacha has become just that for the Kansas City Royals, emerging as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball since May. As the Royals push for a wild card spot, Wacha’s late-season resurgence has been a key factor in their success.
The 33-year-old veteran right-hander, now in his 12th MLB season, has been a model of consistency, helping stabilize the Royals' pitching staff during a critical stretch of the season.
Wacha has not allowed more than three earned runs in any start since May 5, when he was roughed up by the Texas Rangers, surrendering seven runs. Since then, he has methodically lowered his ERA from a concerning 5.50 to a solid 3.50, a testament to his durability and effectiveness on the mound. Over this span, Wacha has recorded eight starts with five or more strikeouts and eight starts where he allowed fewer than five hits.
His turnaround has been remarkable. After starting the season with a 1-4 record, Wacha has won eight of his last nine decisions, improving to 9-6. The Royals have won six of his last seven starts, a stretch in which Wacha has been instrumental. He’s logged back-to-back outings with over 90 pitches, throwing 99 against the Detroit Tigers on August 4 and 92 against the St. Louis Cardinals this past Saturday.
In his most recent outing, Wacha tossed seven strong innings, allowing just two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six. The performance marked his 11th quality start of the season, further solidifying his role as the Royals’ most dependable starter. Wacha’s contributions have also translated into a 2.0 WAR.
As the Royals strive to keep their wild card hopes alive, they will need Wacha to maintain his current form. His ability to navigate through tough lineups and deliver deep outings has been key to the Royals' recent success. With the pressure mounting and every game taking on added significance, Wacha's experience and poise will be crucial as Kansas City looks to make a late-season surge.
The Royals will continue to lean on Wacha as they head into the final stretch of the season, where every win will be vital in their quest for a playoff spot, as his next start could play a pivotal role in determining whether Kansas City can keep pace in the tight AL wild card race.
