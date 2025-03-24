MLB Writer Outlines Worst-Case Scenario For Royals In 2025
The Kansas City Royals had a busy offseason, adding Jonathan India via trade and signing Carlos Estevez while also bringing back Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen.
Last year, the Royals won 86 games and secured the second American League Wild Card spot. They took down the Baltimore Orioles before falling short in the ALDS against the New York Yankees.
They relied heavily on their starting rotation, and likely will do the same in 2025, as it looks to be one of the top starting staffs in Major League Baseball.
However, Zachary D. Rymer recently outlined the worst-case scenario for the team, one that includes injuries taking their toll on the staff and sinking the Royals to a 100-loss campaign.
"It was the best in the league in terms of WAR, with Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans pitching well enough to rank second and fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting, respectively. They're back for 2025, and so is Michael Wacha," Rymer wrote.
Neither Ragans nor Wacha has been a paragon of durability, however, and Lugo is 35 years old. The notion that one, two or all three could be hit hard by an injury is far from inconceivable."
Should a starter get hurt for the Royals, they could be in trouble. Fortunately, all three of their top starters have remained healthy in recent years, but age could catch up with Wacha and Lugo.
A lot depends on the health of their starting rotation. It will be interesting to see if it can hold up.
