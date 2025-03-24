Inside The Royals

MLB Writer Outlines Worst-Case Scenario For Royals In 2025

This scenario could hurt the Royals' chances.

Mar 12, 2024; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; General view of Kansas City Royals hats and gloves in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies during a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals had a busy offseason, adding Jonathan India via trade and signing Carlos Estevez while also bringing back Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen.

Last year, the Royals won 86 games and secured the second American League Wild Card spot. They took down the Baltimore Orioles before falling short in the ALDS against the New York Yankees.

They relied heavily on their starting rotation, and likely will do the same in 2025, as it looks to be one of the top starting staffs in Major League Baseball.

However, Zachary D. Rymer recently outlined the worst-case scenario for the team, one that includes injuries taking their toll on the staff and sinking the Royals to a 100-loss campaign.

"It was the best in the league in terms of WAR, with Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans pitching well enough to rank second and fourth in the AL Cy Young Award voting, respectively. They're back for 2025, and so is Michael Wacha," Rymer wrote.

Neither Ragans nor Wacha has been a paragon of durability, however, and Lugo is 35 years old. The notion that one, two or all three could be hit hard by an injury is far from inconceivable."

Should a starter get hurt for the Royals, they could be in trouble. Fortunately, all three of their top starters have remained healthy in recent years, but age could catch up with Wacha and Lugo.

A lot depends on the health of their starting rotation. It will be interesting to see if it can hold up.

