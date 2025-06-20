Phillies Might Dump $10 Million 'Disappointing' Outfielder In Royals Trade
The Kansas City Royals have been doomed in 2025 by an offense that has struggled to find consistency.
Despite brilliance from Bobby Witt Jr. and the emergence of Maikel Garcia as an All-Star candidate, the Royals' lineup has been plagued by emptiness, particularly in the outfield.
If Kansas City wants to maintain playoff hopes, it'll need to shop for a proven bat.
Garrett Kerman of ClutchPoints recently highlighted a player who could fit the Royals’ needs.
“The Phillies brought in Max Kepler during the offseason to add left-handed power and outfield stability," Kerman wrote.
"Instead, Kepler has been one of the team’s most disappointing regulars. His production has cratered, with a batting average and power numbers well below expectations. Kepler’s inability to get on base or deliver in key situations has made him a black hole in the lineup, and his defensive metrics have also regressed. Kepler’s struggles are particularly glaring given the Phillies’ need for consistent outfield production."
"With Brandon Marsh and others contributing little offensively, the pressure on Kepler to perform has only increased," Kerman continued.
"Instead, he’s become a liability, and his presence in the everyday lineup is holding the team back from maximizing its offensive potential. Given his track record as a streaky hitter and the fact that he’s on an expiring contract, Kepler could appeal to teams looking for a veteran outfield bat with upside. For the Phillies, moving Kepler would open up opportunities for younger, more dynamic options and create flexibility for a deadline upgrade.”
Kepler and his $10 million expiring deal could be a low-risk, high-reward acquisition for Kansas City. While his 2025 season with Philadelphia has been underwhelming, his track record with the Minnesota Twins—where he averaged 20+ home runs in multiple seasons—suggests he still has potential.
A change of scenery might be just what Kepler needs to rediscover his form.
The Royals, desperate for power, could benefit from his ability to hit for extra bases when he’s locked in.
Kansas City could offer Philly a package centered around a mid-tier prospect or a reliever from their bullpen.
