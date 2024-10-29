Rays' $10.5 Million Decision Could Be Second Base Opportunity Royals Need
The list of positions the Kansas City Royals could stand to upgrade is surprisingly long.
Third base and outfield are options that stand out, but for a moment, let's focus on second base. In the 2024 playoffs, a platoon of Michael Massey and Maikel Garcia was handling second-base duties, which is a tough look when a superstar like Bobby Witt Jr. is on the other side of the bag.
Giving Witt a better running mate would go a long way toward making the Royals a more formidable American League threat in 2025. Fortunately, there should be some options available in free agency, especially if another AL team acts frivolously.
The Tampa Bay Rays are notorious cheapskates, and they have a decision upcoming regarding their second baseman, Brandon Lowe. Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston recently listed Lowe as the number-two second baseman in free agency assuming the Rays opt not to exercise Lowe's club option this winter.
"Lowe missed time early in the 2024 season due to an oblique strain. Injuries have plagued him recently as he hasn't played more than 109 games in a season since 2021," Leger said.
"When healthy though, Lowe has been among the top slugging second basemen in the league. He hit 21 homers in each of the last two seasons and belted a career-high 39 in 2021. If Tampa doesn't pick up his option, he'll get plenty of attention on the open market from teams looking for a stable middle-infield option."
Though he's struggled with injuries, as Leger mentions, Lowe would be a game-changer for the Royals. He has an .812 career OPS/125 OPS+ in seven seasons, including 126 home runs, which is more than any second baseman in Royals history except Frank White (160).
If Lowe suddenly becomes a free agent, the Royals should pounce on him immediately. And if the Rays do pick up that option, it wouldn't hurt to ask what it would cost to acquire Lowe in a trade, considering Tampa Bay certainly fielded offers for the second baseman at the deadline this year.
