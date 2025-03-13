Royals $22 Million All-Star Expected To Make Cactus League Debut Friday
The Kansas City Royals have dealt with some injury issues early on in spring camp. They made several key moves this past offseason, but one of their new additions was out for a while with back tightness.
Carlos Estevez was signed to a two-year, $22 million contract over the winter to bolster the bullpen. His back issues delayed him at the start of camp. However, Anne Rogers of MLB.com recently provided a positive update on the newest Royals reliever.
The 32-year-old threw a live batting practice session on Tuesday and is moving closer to getting back into game action.
"Delayed with back stiffness early in spring, but threw live BP on March 11 and is scheduled for Cactus League debut on March 14," Rogers reported.
Estevez spent last season with the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies. He was sent to Philadelphia at the trade deadline.
The veteran right-hander went 4-5 in 54 appearances, posting a 2.45 ERA and saving 26 games. If he can remain healthy, he and Lucas Erceg can form a very strong duo at the back end of the Royals bullpen.
Fortunately for Kansas City, he's on track to make his Cactus League debut on Friday if all goes according to plan. The Royals are going to need him healthy if they want to make it back to the postseason in 2025.
They were a Wild Card team and fell just short against the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series, but a healthy Estevez would enhance their chances of making a deeper run.
More MLB: Royals Urged To Trade 26-Year-Old 1st-Round Pick For 'Change Of Scenery'