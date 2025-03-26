Royals Awaiting Results Of Slugger's Workout To Determine Opening Day Roster Decision
The Kansas City Royals suffered a major blow on Saturday when first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino left their Cactus League game with a hamstring strain. Now, his status for Opening Day is uncertain.
The Royals will certainly hope that he is ready for Thursday's season opener. Pasquantino is also doing everything in his power to ensure he's good to go and won't have to start the season on the injured list.
On Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com projected the Royals' roster for Opening Day. Pasquantino was penciled in at first base, but Rogers noted that there is one more hurdle to clear before they determine if he'll be ready to go.
"Pasquantino suffered a Grade 1-plus right hamstring strain on Saturday, and he’s doing everything he can to be ready for Thursday," Rogers wrote. "After good progress with his work and rehab with the Royals in Arlington (where they played two exhibition games against the Rangers), the club will see how Pasquantino responds to Wednesday’s workout before making the final decision."
Fortunately, Pasquantino has made some good progress, so there is a chance he could be ready for action on Thursday. However, any hamstring injury could take time, so the Royals should brace themselves for the possibility that he will not be ready to go for the season opener.
It will be interesting to see how he responds to Wednesday's workout, but the Royals would be wise to be cautious with the slugger and not rush him back from his injury.
More MLB: Royals Fans Will Love Bobby Witt Jr.'s Answer To Recent 'Favorite Stat' Question