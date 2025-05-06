Royals Bobby Witt Jr. Projected To Remain Top Shortstop In 2030
The Kansas City Royals are on a roll right now following an 8-14 start to the 2025 season. They have now won 12 of their last 14 games and are 20-16 on the season.
The Royals have arguably the best shortstop in Major League Baseball in Bobby Witt Jr., who is off to hot start in 2025 and has led the Royals back into contention.
Witt finished second in the American League MVP race behind Aaron Judge last year, and has a great chance to win an MVP this season.
When predicting the Top 30 shortstops in the league five years from now, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter had Witt at the top spot.
"You can count on one hand the number of players across baseball who are better than the Royals shortstop," Reuter writes.
"It's still early days, but he is on a trajectory that could make him the club's best player since George Brett. And with a long-term deal in place to keep him in Kansas City, he has a chance to put together a statue-worthy career with the organization."
Witt's power numbers are down slightly to start 2025, but he's hitting .306/.379/.493 with four home runs, 17 RBI, nine stolen bases and an .872 OPS.
The 24-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and should still be one of, if not the top shortstop in the game for the next several years. And if the Royals remain in contention, he could help them pursue their first World Series title since 2015.
