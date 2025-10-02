Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Should Be In Line For Top Honor After 2025
The Kansas City Royals missed the postseason after going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central in 2025. They were a Wild Card team last year after rising from 106 losses to win 86 games. They did not have the same luck this season. The offense let them down, and there wasn't much else the pitching staff could do to keep them afloat.
However, not everything about the 2025 season was bad for the Royals. They had plenty of players still produce, even on the offensive side. Bobby Witt Jr. put together another strong season.
When listing players that should be at least considered for the All-MLB team, Oliver Vandervoort of Kings of Kauffman called Witt a "no-brainer."
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Should Be Candidate For All-MLB Team
"Unsurprisingly, Bobby Witt Jr. is on the list of candidates at shortstop, and he'll win that position even with a drop in his power numbers. Witt slashed .295/.351/.501 with 23 home runs and 38 steals," Vandervoort wrote.
"However, not only did he finish with the highest WAR among Major League shortstops, but he was also fourth among all positions with an 8.0 WAR.
Not only should he make the All-MLB Team, he should be a First Team member for the second consecutive season."
Witt posted a 7.1 WAR, drove in 88 runs and had an .852 OPS during the regular season. He is a two-time All-Star, former Gold Glover, Silver Slugger and batting champion.
He certainly has done enough to be considered for the All-MLB Team, especially the First Team. He was an All-MLB Team selection last year after slashing .332/.389/.588 with 32 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 stolen bases, a 9.4 WAR and a .977 OPS.
This year's numbers weren't quite as good, but still solid and should earn him some consideration. At 25 years old, Witt is by far one of the best players in Major League Baseball and is the key building block for the Royals as they try to prepare for better results in 2026. They'll need him to continue at this pace if they want to bounce back into contention.
It will certainly be interesting to see who ultimately makes the All-MLB Team, but Witt should be part of it after yet another strong season at the plate and in the field.
More MLB: Royals Could Cut Ties With 28-Year-Old All-Star With High Trade Value: Insider