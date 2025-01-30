Inside The Royals

Royals Could Add Ex-Yankees $15.2 Million Outfielder To Complete Offseason

All the Royals need is one more bat.

Curt Bishop

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo (24) hits an RBI single during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Late on Wednesday, the Kansas City Royals made perhaps their biggest move of the offseason, signing right-hander Carlos Estevez to a two-year, $22 million contract.

They had been quiet since signing Michael Lorenzen earlier in January. But with Michael Wacha also back for 2025, the Royals' pitching staff appears to be set.

Now, all they need is a bat to boost their lineup. Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer help, but they need a little bit more.

Earlier this week, David Schoenfield of ESPN touted Alex Verdugo as somebody with value and listed Kansas City as a team that needed outfield help.

"The thin list of free agent outfielders has been picked through, leaving a group of fourth-outfielder types to choose from," Schoenfield wrote.

"For any team looking for a full-time left fielder, Verdugo might be the guy to roll the dice on, even coming off a terrible offensive season with the Yankees in which he hit .233/.291/.356. However, he's still just 29, plays a good enough left field and puts the ball in play."

Verdugo obviously struggled with the New York Yankees in 2024, experiencing a sharp decline from 2023 when he was with the Boston Red Sox. He was even the last out of the World Series last fall.

But if he can return to where he was in 2023, he could still be a serviceable player. That year, he slashed .264/.324/.421 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI. He could claim a starting job in the outfield and also benefit from a new environment.

