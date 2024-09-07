Royals Fireballer Receives Extremely High Praise After Surprising Move
The Kansas City Royals certainly were busy ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Kansas City was within range of a playoff spot and therefore it decided to go all in and buy ahead of the trade deadline. The Royals certainly were busy and one of the moves that they made was a trade with the Oakland Athletics for flamethrower Lucas Erceg.
Erceg has impressed since joining the Royal and will be around for the foreseeable future. The Royals certainly had a good trade deadline, and because of that, earned an "A" on their trade for Erceg by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"The Trade: Kansas City Royals acquire (right-handed pitcher) Lucas Erceg from Oakland Athletics for (right-handed pitcher) Mason Barnett, (right-handed pitcher) Will Klein and (outfielder) Jared Dickey," Miller said. "Original Grades: A for Kansas City, D for Oakland. Updated Grades: A for Kansas City, D for Oakland.
"No change here, as it remains pretty clear that Kansas City got the better end of the deal. What's still wild is that this is all the A's could get for a young, controllable reliever who was (and still is) having a great season. Veteran relievers like A.J. Puk, Jason Adam, Carlos Estévez, and Tanner Scott went for what felt like king's ransoms on short-term deals, but for five-plus years of team control on Erceg, Oakland settled for a light-hitting, high-A outfielder, a reliever with well-established walk issues and one starting pitcher who might amount to something."
Kansas City certainly got a good one.
