Royals 'Going Nowhere' If 3 Things Don't Happen, Says MLB Writer
Why have the Kansas City Royals underachieved so far this season?
Kansas City is starting to get back on track. The Royals just took care of business and swept the Colorado Rockies at Kauffman Stadium and have won four straight games overall.
Even so, Kansas City remains two games under .500 at 12-14 in an American League Central division with two other probable contenders, the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers.
The Royals’ pitching rotation isn’t to blame for the lackluster start to the season. The emergence of Kris Bubic has only enhanced an already robust staff featuring Cole Ragans and other experienced arms.
What’s killing Kansas City this season is an appalling lack of plate production, which The Athletic’s Jim Bowden wrote about on Friday.
“The offense just hasn’t been there around (Bobby) Witt (Jr.),” Bowden wrote.
“The Royals’ next two best hitters, Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez, are hitting under .200 and new leadoff hitter Jonathan India hasn’t gotten on base enough (.298 on-base percentage). If those three don’t hit, this team is going nowhere. Maikel Garcia has a .360 OBP and 10 RBIs. However, Hunter Renfroe (.135 batting average), Kyle Isbel (.217) and Michael Massey (.190) have struggled. MJ Melendez hit .085 before being demoted to Triple A.”
Royals outfielder Drew Waters recently had a breakout game at the plate, but Kansas City hasn’t found any consistent bats beyond Witt and García. If the slumping continues, the Royals will have no choice but to make a move or otherwise resign themselves to sinking in the standings.
Pasquantino, Perez, and India are the three guys who need to start mashing.
More MLB: Royals Superstar Reaches Career Milestone At Plate Versus Rockies