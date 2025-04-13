Royals Leadoff Man Not In Starting Lineup Sunday vs. Guardians
The Kansas City Royals suffered a tough loss on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, falling 6-3 and dropping to 7-8 on the season thus far.
To make matters worse, Jonathan India, who the Royals acquired in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds last offseason, left the game early with right quad tightness.
This is certainly not good news for the Royals, as any time without India could have a negative effect on the offense, which the Royals are trying to improve in 2025.
Anne Rogers of MLB.com revealed the latest on the Royals' leadoff man and what to expect for Sunday's series finale in Cleveland.
"Jonathan India isn't in the Royals lineup today after exiting with right quad tightness last night. Maikel Garica is batting leadoff and playing third base," Rogers posted on X. "India will be available off the bench today, manager Matt Quatraro said.
Fortunately, India hasn't been completely ruled out for Sunday's series finale in Cleveland. However, he is obviously not at full strength, which isn't the best news for the Royals as they try to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Guardians.
The Royals have lost back-to-back games and are only 5-5 in their last 10 games entering Sunday's game against the Guardians. They'll need a win to get themselves some momentum, and that is obviously going to be harder without India.
The Royals will certainly hope that this isn't too severe of an injury and that India can at least return soon and possibly even make an impact off the bench today.
