Royals Loosely Linked To $3.3 Million Veteran Outfielder
The Kansas City Royals have already made a few key moves this offseason to boost their chances of returning to the postseason in 2025. They brought back veteran pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Michael Wacha on team-friendly deals and traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer.
Still, they could use a little bit of help on the offensive side. Adding India and Wiemer was a good start, but they need a little bit more power in their lineup to supplement Bobby Witt Jr.
Jeff Passan noted that the Royals need a bat and listed Randal Grichuk is somebody teams may covet.
"Jesse Winker and Randal Grichuk are coming off excellent 2024s while Austin Hays, Alex Verdugo and Harrison Bader are veterans likely to wind up on Opening Day rosters," Passan wrote.
"The teams that have entertained signing and outfielder include the Toronto Blue Jays, San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds. The Kansas City Royals need another bat."
Grichuk hit .291 with 12 home runs, 46 RBI and an .875 OPS during the regular season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies, and Los Angeles Angels in addition to his time in Arizona.
He could be a solid, under-the-radar pickup for the Royals as they try to find ways to boost their offense for 2025. He can play all three outfield positions and provides power from the right side of the plate.
