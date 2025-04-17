Royals Manager Praises Team's Efforts Despite Suffering Sweep vs. Yankees
The Kansas City Royals are off to a bit of a slow start in 2025. After being swept by the New York Yankees, the same team that knocked them out in last year's American League Division Series, they are now 8-11 on the season and sit in third place in the AL Central.
Fortunately, they are only 2 1/2 games back of the first place Detroit Tigers, but their start is not promising. The offense has let them down at various points this month, and their efforts to make a comeback were stymied when Cody Bellinger made a diving catch to end the game.
However, despite being swept in the Bronx, manager Matt Quatraro has refused to hit the panic button.
"It comes down to the last swing of the game,” Quatraro said after the game. “That sucks for us because [Bellinger] made one heck of an effort. The guys battled. We knew it was going to be a tough game. All these games against the Yankees -- the guys competed like crazy."
Quatraro still isn't overly concerned about the Royals tough start, and instead of hitting the panic button, the skipper praised his team's efforts despite being swept in New York.
Kansas City fell by a final score of 4-3 at Yankee Stadium. Next up for the Royals is a four-game series with the first place Tigers, which will be another important test for the team.
It has been a tough start, but Quatraro clearly hasn't lost faith in his team.
