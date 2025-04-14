Royals MVP Finalist Listed As One Of Team's Unluckiest Players
The Kansas City Royals are off to an inconsistent start in 2025. The team owns an 8-8 record through 16 games and sits in third place in the American League Central, 1 1/2 games back of the first-place Detroit Tigers following a win on Sunday.
The Royals have a few players that are not off to their best starts in 2025, and those players turning things around could be the key to Kansas City finding themselves back in the postseason this coming fall.
One player that has run into a little bad luck is Bobby Witt Jr., as his power numbers are down a bit.
Jacob Milham of FanSided lists Witt as somebody who has been a bit unlucky for Kansas City.
"While Kansas City has notably struggled at the plate, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has turned things around in recent games. Whether it be drawing multiple walks against the Guardians or his AL-leading six doubles on the young season, Witt is still living up to his lofty preseason expectations. The scary thing is his .423 xwOBA shows he could be doing even better than his 2024 performance. The shortstop's speed certainly helps his expected numbers but a 4.3% jump in walk rate from 2024 to 2025 is really helping his ceiling this season."
Witt only has one home run thus far after finishing second in the MVP race last year. He's still performing well, but he'll need to get his power going again if he hopes to win the award this year.
We'll see if Witt can continue trending upwards.
