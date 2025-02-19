Royals' No. 1 Prospect Predicted To Take Over For Vinnie Pasquantino By 2027
Organizational depth in Major League Baseball is key, and the Kansas City Royals look especially well-set at one position in particular.
The Royals already have an above-average starting first baseman in Vinnie Pasquantino. Sure, the fan-favorite doesn't hit as many home runs as some might like from his power-first position, and he's had injuries slow his progress, but he's managed to have productive at-bats all the while.
But for a reason unrelated to his performance or injury concerns, Pasquantino might not be the Royals' full-time first baseman for much longer. He's under contract for four more years, but before he hits free agency, he might well become a designated hitter.
Kansas City used its first-round draft pick in 2025 on Jac Caglianone, a 6-foot-5 21-year-old physical specimen who starred at the plate and on the mound at the University of Florida. Now that it appears Caglianone's future lies solely at first base, one has to wonder if and when he will take the car keys from Pasquantino.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made a prediction in that regard on Wednesday. Pasquantino, he forecasted, would keep the starting job for two more seasons, with Caglianone becoming the new go-to first baseman for the 2027 season.
"A dynamic two-way talent at the University of Florida, Caglianone hit .419/.544/.875 with 35 home runs last spring while also posting a 4.76 ERA with 83 strikeouts in 73.2 innings on the mound," Reuter wrote.
"The Royals took him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 draft, and first base will be his once he's ready with Pasquantino shifting to designated hitter."
It wouldn't surprise anyone if Caglianone comes up in 2026 instead of waiting two more years, as he will begin this season in either High-A or Double-A. But routines are important, and Kansas City won't want to keep flip-flopping him and Pasquantino between first base and DH.
Both of these lefty bats will be crucial to the Royals' lineup for many years to come. But who wears the glove at first base will still matter, and as much as Kansas City needs Caglianone to come up and hit well, his defense being an upgrade over Pasquantino's could wind up proving to be the real X-factor.
