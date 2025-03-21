Royals Reportedly Keeping Tabs On Veteran Brewers Slugger
The Kansas City Royals were busy in the offseason, landing Jonathan India in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds and signing reliever Carlos Estevez to a two-year, $22 million contract.
Still, they have a need for power in their lineup. They didn't add a true impact bat to boost their offense, and that is something they might need to do at the trade deadline.
However, they could also look to do it before Opening Day. There are a few roster spots up for grabs that they might look to even fill from the outside.
Anne Rogers of MLB.com notes that Mark Canha could be a fit.
"The Royals have also been keeping an eye on several players who become available Friday. free agent-- one who has six years of service time who finished the previous season on an MLB roster or injured list -- who signed a Minor League deal more than 10 days prior to Opening Day can opt out of that deal at three points if they haven't been added to the 40-man roster: Five days before Opening Day, May 1 and June 1," Rogers wrote.
"Someone like Mark Canha, a right-handed outfielder who is on a Minor League deal with the Brewers, could fit."
However, if he can regain his form, he could be the power bat Kansas City needs to boost its lineup. He hit 17 home runs back in 2021, and a hitter-friendly ballpark like Kauffman Stadium could help him get back to where he was.
