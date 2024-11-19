Royals Reportedly Targeting Angels Outfielder As Possible Offensive Upgrade
The Kansas City Royals rose from 106 losses in 2023 and claimed the second American League Wild Card spot this year, winning 86 games during the regular season. They defeated the Baltimore Orioles in the first round before falling short in the ALDS against the New York Yankees.
The starting rotation has been addressed thanks to the signing of Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract. However, they could use some help offensively. Some additional power bats to go with AL MVP finalist Bobby Witt Jr. wouldn't hurt.
Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report noted that the Royals are currently targeting Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels.
"The Kansas City Royals are reportedly looking to upgrade their offense this offseason.
According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, the team has 'checked in' on Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, but nothing has progressed deeply yet,'" Rapp reported.
"Ward, 30, would add some home-run pop to Kansas City's lineup after hitting .246 with a career-high 25 homers and 75 RBI in 2024, adding a .748 OPS. Rogers reported that the Royals were 'interested in him at the most recent trade deadline."'
The veteran outfielder and slugger also reached base at a .323 clip, slugged .426, posted a 111 OPS+ and was worth 2.3 Wins Above Replacement. The outfield is certainly an area where the Royals could look to upgrade offensively.
Ward brings power from the right side of the plate and can even play a little third base, so the Royals should be able to find some use for him if they acquire him.
More MLB: Could Royals Target Cardinals Super-Utility Ace In Potential Trade?