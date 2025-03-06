Royals Reveal Roster For 2025 Spring Breakout Game
The Kansas City Royals have several young players on their roster that have already made an impact. Look no further than players such as Bobby Witt Jr., M.J. Melendez, Cole Ragans and Vinnie Pasquantino.
But they have even more depth in their farm system. They have a bright future ahead of them thanks to top prospect Jac Caglianone, who was their first-round pick last summer in the Major League Baseball Draft.
Each spring, every team puts together a roster full of their young prospects for what is called "Spring Breakout." On Thursday, the Royals put together their roster and announced it on Twitter.
Each of the Royals' top five prospects are on the roster. Caglianone is of course there, but catchers Blake Mitchell and Carter Jensen and pitchers Ben Kudrna and Noah Cameron also made the roster.
Outfielder Gavin Cross, pitchers Steven Zobac, David Shields and Blake Wolters, and catcher Ramon Ramirez are Kansas City's No. 6-10 prospects, respectively. They are also on the roster for the Spring Breakout game.
In this year's Spring Breakout showcase, the Royals prospects will be matching up against the Arizona Diamondbacks prospects. The game will start at 7:10 p.m. Central Daylight Time and will take place at Salt River Field at Talking Stick, the spring training home of the Diamondbacks.
Royals fans will get a chance to see some of the team's top prospects in action for this exciting event. It will certainly be interesting to see if any of them can turn some heads.
More MLB: Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino Praises KC's No. 1 Prospect: 'He's Gonna Be Ridiculous'