Royals Shake Up Outfield, Bullpen In Flurry Of Roster Moves
The Kansas City Royals' chances at the playoffs are virtually zero, but plenty of players still have major opportunities to prove themselves in the season's final 10 games.
Every roster has players fighting for jobs next season, and the Royals have more than most due to their relatively shallow depth chart. It's not a long time to make an impression, but perhaps some of these players can get a jump on next season with a nice finishing stretch.
On Thursday, two minor-leaguers were reintroduced to the big-league roster thanks to injuries, as the Royals shut down a pair of reliable contributors for the rest of the regular season.
Royals place two on IL, recall two from Triple-A
The Royals announced Thursday that right-handed pitcher Ryan Bergert and center fielder Kyle Isbel were both headed to the injured list. Bergert has right forearm tightness and Isbel has a strained left hamstring, and though Isbel could theoretically return for one game, it's hard to imagine either sees the field again in 2025.
In the meantime, outfielder John Rave and right-handed pitcher Luinder Avila were both recalled from Triple-A Omaha. Kansas City will use the final week and a half of the regular season to get a good look at both before they're sent on their way for the winter with the goal of earning a roster spot at the end of March.
In fairness, Avila was essentially already getting that chance, as he last pitched on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners. He was optioned on Wednesday to make room for Cole Ragans' return to the rotation, but Bergert's sudden injury created a window to bring the 24-year-old righty back.
Avila has impressed in his first eight big-league outings, pitching to a 0.96 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings.
Meanwhile, Rave had been in Omaha since August 25, as the 27-year-old was one of many depth options who struggled to make headway in the Royals' outfield this season. In 63 big-league games, he batted .199 with a .613 OPS, totaling just 0.1 bWAR.
More MLB: Royals 25-Year-Old Done For Season, Extent Of Injury Still Unknown