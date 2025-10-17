Royals Should Take Chance On Reds Former All-Star Outfielder: Why It Makes Sense
The Kansas City Royals had a disappointing 2025 season, going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central. That ultimately caused them to miss the postseason after earning a Wild Card berth in 2024.
The main issue for Kansas City was their lack of offense, particularly from their core of outfielders. That is the main area the Royals should look to upgrade this coming winter in free agency or via trade.
There will be plenty of affordable options in free agency for them to choose from. They won't necessarily have to break the bank in order to find what they are looking for.
Why Royals Should Take Flier On Reds Ex-All-Star
Among the potential free agents is outfielder Austin Hays, who had a strong year with the Cincinnati Reds. If his mutual option for 2026 is declined, perhaps the Royals could take a look at him.
Hays had a miserable 2024 season, being limited to five home runs and dealing with a kidney infection. But he bounced back in a big way in 2025 after joining the Reds on a one-year, $5 million contract.
The 30-year-old hit .266/.315/.453 with 15 home runs, 64 RBI and a .768 OPS. He was an All-Star with the Baltimore Orioles back in 2023.
Hays is not a superstar by any means, but he can provide power from the right side of the plate and play all three outfield positions. This could give Kansas City a big boost offensively without having to break the bank for a superstar.
The Royals typically don't spend big in free agency anyway, but this would be more of a bargain move that could be considered low-risk, high-reward. The Royals already have Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez is expected to be back in 2026, so they have a good core in place, and Hays would be a good supplement to that core.
Either way, the Royals need help offensively, and Hays can give them what they are looking for while allowing them to stay within their preferred budget. His market likely won't be too competitive, so he does make sense for a smaller-market team such as the Royals.
It will be interesting to see what they decide to do and how they go about adding offense to their outfield for 2026.
