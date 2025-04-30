Royals Star Shortstop Listed As Team MVP To Start 2025
The Kansas City Royals got off to a slow start this season but have recently gotten hot and found their way back to the .500 mark. They have won seven of their last eight games and own a 15-15 record.
The main reason for their early struggles has been their offense. Beyond Bobby Witt Jr., there isn't much firepower, and that might be something they need to look into at the trade deadline if they are in the hunt.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently ranked the Royals lineup as the second-worst in Major League Baseball, but he had Witt as the team MVP thus far.
"Aside from Aaron Judge with the Yankees, this is the easiest MVP pick of them all, even though Witt hasn't been quite as prolific as he was last season, at least in the home runs department. But he does have 14 extra base hits and eight stolen bases, leading the Royals by a wide margin in both categories," Miller writes.
Witt has only hit two home runs thus far. However, he is slashing .316/.385/.474 with 11 RBI, nine stolen bases and an .858 OPS.
So, while the power numbers are down, he is at least producing and is a contender to win American League MVP honors after the 2025 season.
Witt is an All-Star, Silver Slugger, Gold Glove and batting champion. He'll have stiff competition from Judge, but should be strongly considered to win the award if he continues to produce, even if the power numbers are down.
