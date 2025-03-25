Royals Superstar Prospect Predicted To Get MLB Call-Up By 'Memorial Day'
The Kansas City Royals might be promoting the prize of their farm system to The Show much sooner than expected.
22-year-old Royals stud Jac Caglianone is Major League Baseball’s No. 1-rated first baseman prospect, and he’s done nothing this spring to diminish his value. “Cags” has tallied nine hits in 18 at-bats, including three home runs and seven RBI, good for a .500 batting average and 1.776 OPS.
Caglianone was selected with the No. 6 overall pick by Kansas City in the 2024 MLB draft. Although he’s been widely projected get the Major League call-up in 2026, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden predicted on Tuesday that Cags will be on the big league roster by the end of this coming May.
“Bubba Chandler of the Pirates, Jac Caglianone of the Royals and Travis Bazzana of the Guardians are part of the first wave of top prospects promoted to the majors in 2025, getting the call over Memorial Day weekend,” Bowden forecasted.
Caglianone would provide the Royals with a powerful left-handed bat were he to be promoted. The six-foot-five, 250-pound slugger has been absolutely raking ever since he’s been a member of the Royals, and Kansas City might make the bold but wise decision to throw Cags into the fire ahead of schedule.
Caglianone was a Consensus All-American at the University of Florida in 2023 and 2024. He also took home the John Olerud Award in 2024.
Kansas City’s starting first baseman for Opening Day is slated to be 27-year-old Vinnie Pasquantino, although Pasquantino is currently recovering from a mild hamstring strain.
Pasquantino has also operated as a DH in the past, so a Cags call-up wouldn’t necessarily have him removed from the lineup.
The Royals open up their season at home on Thursday versus the Cleveland Guardians.
More MLB: Yankees Likely Landing Spot For Royals' $288.8 Million Superstar After Opt-Out