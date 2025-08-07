Royals Urged To Lock Up 26-Year-Old ROY Candidate With Extension
The Kansas City Royals are still hanging around in the American League Wild Card race. While they are a game below the .500 mark, they are just four games out of the final spot with still over a month to go in the 2025 regular season.
They bought at the trade deadline, acquiring Mike Yastrzemski, Adam Frazier and Randal Grichuk to boost the offense and Stephen Kolek and Ryan Bergert to bolster their pitching staff.
Left-hander Noah Cameron has been a standout for the Royals this year, and he has even thrust his way into the conversation for Rookie of the Year.
Royals Should Follow In Red Sox Footsteps To Extend Young Star
Caleb Moody of FanSided explains that now might be a good time to give him a contract extension, especially after the Boston Red Sox locked up Roman Anthony.
"The Royals have shifted away from the traditional small market mold, opening up the cheque book to lock up some key players, including their face of the franchise in Bobby Witt Jr., along with the likes of ace Cole Ragans, and veterans Michael Wacha and most recently Seth Lugo," Moody wrote.
Given that the Royals have dished out some extensions in recent years, it's not a stretch to assume that they could do it again with Cameron. The 26-year-old left-hander is 5-5 with a 2.68 ERA and 2.9 WAR in 15 starts with the Royals this year.
He has arguably been Kansas City's best starter and certainly picked up the slack when Lugo and Ragans were on the injured list.
Ragans remains on the injured list and his timetable for a return is unclear. However, Cameron has certainly filled in nicely when the Royals have needed him most.
It is becoming more commonplace for younger players to receive large contract extensions early in their careers. Witt is a perfect example of this, and the Red Sox also managed to do it with young second baseman Kristian Campbell.
Locking up Cameron would be a smart move as the Royals try to keep their core together for the long haul and remain a perennial postseason contender after winning 86 games and securing a Wild Card spot last year.
If the Royals were to make the postseason, Cameron would be a solid choice to start Game 1 of a playoff series.
