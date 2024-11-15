Three Royals Stars Named To All-MLB Team After Impressive 2024 Season
The Kansas City Royals had a strong 2024 season, rising from 106 losses in 2023 to winning 86 and securing the second American League Wild Card spot. Unfortunately, they were stopped in the ALDS by the eventual American League champion New York Yankees.
However, the season was still largely a success, and the Royals set the precedent for the future, which appears bright.
After a resurgent campaign, three Royals stars are taking home some hardware. On Thursday, shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who also is a finalist for the AL MVP award, was selected to the All-MLB First Team, while catcher Salvador Perez and right-hander Seth Lugo were selected to the Second Team.
Witt was an All-Star this year. During the regular season, he hit .332 with 32 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 stolen bases and an impressive .977 OPS. The veteran Perez had a resurgent year himself, hitting .271 with 27 homers, 104 RBI and a .786 OPS.
Lugo was brought in last offseason along with Michael Wacha to bolster the starting rotation, which ended up carrying the Royals to the postseason in 2024. The Cy Young candidate started 33 games, going 16-9 with a 3.00 ERA over 206 2/3 innings, while striking out 181 batters and posting a 1.09 WHIP.
Lugo is under contract for 2025, as are Witt and Perez. But the Royals were one of Major League Baseball's biggest surprises in 2024. After reaching the postseason, it will be interesting to see what the next few years have in store for Kansas City.
More MLB: Cubs Proposed Blockbuster Would 'Salary Dump' $27 Million Superstar To Royals