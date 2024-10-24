Yankees $26 Million Outfielder Predicted To Sign With Royals In Free Agency Surprise
Make no mistake: The Kansas City Royals desperately need outfielders.
In a crucial, win-or-go-home situation against the New York Yankees earlier this month, the Royals rolled out a starting outfield of MJ Melendez, Kyle Isbel, and Tommy Pham. It was a constant theme for Kansas City this season: no one they could put in the outfield was intimidating to face at the plate.
If the Royals want to compete with the Yankees, they'll need to put out a lineup card that more closely resembles that of the Yankees. And perhaps that means swiping one of the Yankees' starters this winter when the free agency window opens.
Alex Verdugo came to the Yankees last December via trade, and had an up-and-down season as the starting left fielder in the Bronx. Zachary Pressnell of FanSided predicted recently that the Royals would sign Verdugo this winter to help shore up the corner outfield spots.
"The Kansas City Royals need to add some more offense behind Bobby Witt Jr., especially in the outfield," Pressnell said. "Adding a left handed hitting outfielder like Alex Verdugo would make sense. Though Verdugo wasn't great this season, he is still a viable big leaguer."
Verdugo, 28, never lived up to the billing he had as a big piece of the Mookie Betts trade with the Boston Red Sox, and his lone year in the Bronx was his worst as a big leaguer. He slashed just .233/.291/.356, good for only 0.5 wins above replacement and an 83 OPS+.
At his best, though, Verdugo can be a contact machine and an elite corner outfield glove. He has never had more than 13 home runs in a season before, but he's also never had less than 11 in a year where he played more than 100 games.
Verdugo was also predicted to land a two-year, $26 million contract by insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic on Thursday.
Adding Verdugo wouldn't steal the headlines this winter, but it could make the Royals a better overall team. And if the Royals happened to see the Yankees in the playoffs again, perhaps Verdugo could help exact some revenge on the team that likely won't want him back.
