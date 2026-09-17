Carter Jensen’s Recent Success, Noah Cameron’s Emergence: One Royal Way

The Kansas City Royals have been officially eliminated from playoff contention. While the season has not gone according to plan for Kansas City, there have been a handful of positive takeaways, especially in recent weeks as the season nears its end.

In the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” host Joel Penfield dives into multiple recent discussions surrounding the Royals. These include catcher Carter Jensen’s rookie season, Noah Cameron’s emergence during his sophomore season and the upcoming Arizona Fall League roster.

Jensen was the main focus for Penfield as the host reflected on the increase in production from the rookie, who is breaking out of a prolonged slump. Jensen has shown great power from the leadoff spot. He has tied the Royals’ rookie home run record with 24 and set a franchise rookie record with 58 extra-base hits.

Penfield dives into Jensen’s potential as a long-term leadoff hitter. While the power in his bat may traditionally be a better fit in the middle of the order, his ability to get on base and provide quick power ahead of Bobby Witt Jr. could serve him well at the top of the order.

The episode then turned to Noah Cameron, who has turned his season around. Penfield points out that the starting pitcher has posted a 1.60 ERA since making the change to calling his own pitches. That stretch also includes a .149 opponents’ batting average. Penfield dives into whether Cameron could enter the 2027 season as the Royals’ No. 2 starter.

Closing out the episode, Penfield touches on Kansas City’s Arizona Fall League selections. Zion Rose, Justin Lamkin, Steven Zobac, Brooks Bryan, Austin Charles, Josh Hansell, Hiro Wyatt and Frank Mozzicato will all represent the Royals.

This and much more can be found on the latest episode of “One Royal Way” on KC Sports Network.