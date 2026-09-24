Michael Massey’s Emergence, Daniel Lynch’s Rotation Struggles: One Royal Way

The Kansas City Royals are entering the final days of the regular season. With how this season has gone for Kansas City, there are plenty of questions as the offseason approaches. In the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” host Joel Penfield dives into several players and areas the Royals will need to address heading into 2027.

Penfield starts by discussing Daniel Lynch IV, who has not been the same pitcher in the Royals’ rotation as he was in the bullpen. The rotation has been plagued by significant injuries, leading to the decision to move Lynch into the starting rotation.

After allowing nine earned runs over four innings against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, Lynch’s future is starting to become clearer. Penfield believes Lynch needs to return to the bullpen, where he found much more success earlier this season.

Tony Gonsolin made his Royals debut after a lengthy injury history that has limited him over the last couple of seasons. While it was a rough outing, allowing five earned runs over 2 2/3 innings, Penfield believes Kansas City should still give him an opportunity to compete for a rotation spot next season.

One of the bigger and more positive takeaways has been Michael Massey’s success this season. Penfield highlights Massey’s .274 batting average, 13 home runs and 24 doubles over a career-high 126 games.

Penfield touches on how he believes Massey has established himself as a potential everyday second baseman, one who could hit sixth or seventh in Kansas City’s lineup in 2027.

The conversation then shifts to the bullpen. Penfield mentions names such as Nate Pearson and Steven Cruz, noting that while both pitchers have shown enough to remain in the bullpen, neither should enter next season as the Royals’ closer.

Penfield then brings up the Royals’ struggles to hit with runners in scoring position, making situational hitting a major concern heading into the offseason.

This and much more can be found on the latest episode of “One Royal Way” on KC Sports Network.