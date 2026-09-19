Royals' Michael Massey's Productive Season Continues as Season Winds Down

While the Kansas City Royals have not had the year many thought they would, there have been a handful of individual performances worth noting. For instance, Royals second baseman Michael Massey is enjoying the most productive season of his major league career.

Massey entered the season on the injured list with a calf strain that bothered him during the tail end of spring training. He returned in early April and has stayed healthy while serving as one of Kansas City’s more productive bats.

The 28-year-old then landed on the seven-day concussion injured list in late August after hitting his head in an awkward fall while finishing an impressive defensive play against the Toronto Blue Jays. It has become clear that the injury stint has not slowed Massey down. Since returning from the concussion list, the second baseman is slashing .296/.321/.444 with two home runs in 54 at-bats.

This brings his season slash line to .279/.312/.444, with career highs in doubles (24) and hits (110) while also setting a career high with 394 at-bats. Not only has this been a career season at the plate for Massey, but he has done so with his largest sample size to date.

This success at the plate continued during Kansas City’s 8-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. Massey took Paul Skenes deep in the top of the fourth inning for a solo home run, extending the Royals’ lead to three runs at the time.

Massey has played himself into the bigger picture for the Royals’ plans next season. With an increase in offensive production, especially with a larger sample size, paired with his lockdown defense at second base, where he owns 12 outs above average, Massey has shown he can provide a great deal at the bottom of the lineup.