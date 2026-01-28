Ex-Royals, Blue Jays Prospect Signs With Infield-Needy Braves

Every Major League Baseball team takes swings in the offseason, and many of them are destined not to pay major dividends.

Last winter, the Kansas City Royals took a minor-league flier on Jordan Groshans, a well-traveled infield prospect who was once the Toronto Blue Jays' first-round pick in 2018. But after a mere 67 games in the organization, most of which came in Double-A, Groshans re-entered free agency in November.

In the latest round of updates to the MLB transactions log, we learned that Groshans had found a new team for the upcoming season, and it was an interesting one -- the Atlanta Braves, whose infield needs got a lot more desperate this month.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Looking back on Groshans' prospect journey

Sep 25, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins third baseman Jordan Groshans (65) breaks his bat during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Groshans hit for average and got on base this past season, but struggled to tap into any power, which has been a common theme. He slashed .284/.360/.362 and hit just three home runs during his time as a Royals farmhand.

Since he was taken 12th overall out of high school in Texas 7 1/2 years ago, Groshans has played for five different organizations (the Braves will be his sixth). The Blue Jays arguably got the best utility from him, as they dealt him to the Miami Marlins at the 2022 trade deadline for a pair of relievers, Zach Pop and Anthony Bass, who had some solid seasons wearing their uniform.

At the time, Groshans was MLB Pipeline's No. 80 prospect in all of baseball, ahead of names like Jarren Duran, MacKenzie Gore, and Joe Ryan -- all future All-Stars. He debuted for the Marlins after the trade, but only played 17 games at the major league level that season, and has had no more in the last three years.

The Braves could offer Groshans a better chance to crack the major league roster at some point during the season than the Royals ever could have, considering starting shortstop Ha-Seong Kim sustained an unexpected finger injury earlier this month that required surgery.

More MLB: Mets, Royals Should Make Recently Proposed 1-for-1 Mock Trade