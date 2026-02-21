Key Takeaways From Royals' First Spring Training Game of 2026

The Kansas City Royals opened Cactus League play Friday with a 7-3 win over the Texas Rangers, a strong start to their spring training schedule. The game featured encouraging performances from established contributors and others looking to take a step forward in 2026.

The game featured at-bats from 18 different players and eight pitchers logging innings as the Royals continued their buildup to the 2026 regular season. Several turned in notable performances, both at the plate and on the mound.

Salvador Perez already appears to be in midseason form

The MVP of the game was none other than Royals captain Salvador Perez. The veteran catcher went 2-for-3 with a towering 441-foot home run and a double, driving in two RBIs while making his presence felt at the plate

Second baseman Michael Massey also turned in a strong performance, going 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a single. It is an important season for the 27-year-old as he looks to bounce back from an injury-plagued year in 2025, and this was an encouraging start to his spring.

Bobby Witt Jr. continued to show he is one of the fastest players in the league, ripping an RBI triple that scored Maikel Garcia after a lined single to right field. Jac Caglianone found his swing early, singling in his first at-bat of the game.

Newcomer Lane Thomas added to the offense with an RBI double to left field. Outfielder Brett Squires also contributed with an RBI double to right, scoring Ramon Ramirez after he reached on a walk in the previous at-bat.

On the mound, Stephen Kolek got the start and logged two innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while recording one walk and one strikeout. Jose Cuas, Eric Cerantola and Helcris Olivarez each tossed a perfect inning in relief.

Shane Panzini worked one inning, allowing one hit and one earned run. Hunter Patteson, Beck Way and Benjamin Sears closed out the game, with Patteson surrendering one earned run over two innings and Sears striking out two in a scoreless inning.

It was a strong start for the Royals both offensively and on the mound. Producing runs early, especially with the long ball, is always something to take into account this time of year.

Kansas City will look to carry that momentum into Saturday’s meeting with the San Diego Padres in its second spring training game.

