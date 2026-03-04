MLB Mock Trade: Royals Make Blockbuster Move, Land Nationals All-Star SS

The Kansas City Royals have made a few solid moves this offseason, including a contract extension for third baseman Maikel Garcia and a trade for outfielder Isaac Collins.

The extension for Garcia was the right move, because he's already flashed his star potential, but he hasn't completely burst on the scene. The Royals did the same thing with Bobby Witt Jr., though on a much larger scale, before Witt solidified himself as a top five player in baseball.

Trading for Collins was one of the more underrated moves of the offseason, as it adds a very young, controllable talent to the struggling Royals outfield.

But there are still some moves to be made.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently put together a trade idea that would send Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams to the Royals in exchange for pitcher Noah Cameron and catcher Blake Mitchell.

CJ Abrams would fit perfectly in Kansas City

Feb 19, 2026; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) runs the bases during spring training workouts at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

"Here's where we take a detour out of speculation territory, as ESPN's Jeff Passan reported in December that Abrams was of interest to the Royals," Rymer wrote. "With Bobby Witt Jr. at shortstop and Maikel García at third base, Kansas City presumably likes Abrams as a second base candidate.

That could be a better spot for him defensively, as his baseline as a 20/20 threat would make him a nice offensive addition as well.

"For their parts, Cameron is part of a rotation surplus, and Mitchell is looking up at Salvador Perez and Carter Jensen on the Royals' depth chart. He deserves a clearer way forward in another organization."

Cutting ties with Cameron would hurt the Royals pitching staff, which isn't good, but it's the cost of doing business for a top talent like Abrams. Cameron is the No. 5 starter in Kansas City right now, but he could be replaced by somebody like Luinder Avila or Mitch Spence. There are other possible options, too. Mitchell is looking up at top prospect Carter Jensen taking the role as backup catcher and Salvador Perez's eventual successor. Mitchell is in quite the tough situation with no clear path to playing time.

As for Abrams, he could slot in at second base as the team's new starter. Jonathan India struggled a bit last season and was the clear weak link in the infield. This move could slide India to the bench with the chance for him to see at bats as an infield backup, a platoon outfielder (if he's comfortable moving out there) and in the designated hitter slot.

Either way, adding Abrams would be a solid move. The infield would be filled with talent and youth in Kansas City.