Royals Linked To Lefty Years Removed From Dominant 1.40 ERA Campaign

The Kansas City Royals have stayed busy this offseason, making several notable improvements through trades and signings in areas that held them back last season. As February approaches, the club is gearing up for Spring Training while continuing to explore opportunities to add talent to the roster.

While outfield concerns appeared to be at the top of the Royals’ list, bolstering the bullpen was also in the cards. The club has made several moves to address that need, most notably acquiring right-hander Nick Mears and left-hander Matt Strahm.

However, another player has emerged as a potential option for the Royals.

Left-hander Cionel Pérez

Aug 11, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Cionel Perez (58) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported that Cionel Pérez held a workout that drew in about 20 MLB teams, with the Royals among those showing interest. Pérez is a player who found success in previous seasons and is now looking to revive his career.

Over his eight-year career, Pérez has pitched for the Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds and most recently the Baltimore Orioles. The 29-year-old left-hander was a key piece of Baltimore’s bullpen in 2022, posting a 1.40 ERA across 57 2/3 innings with 24 holds.

Since his career year in 2022, Pérez has been working to get back on his feet after regressing in 2023, when he posted a 3.54 ERA over 53 1/3 innings. He fell further in 2024, recording a 4.53 ERA across 53 2/3 innings, and struggled again last season with an 8.31 ERA in 21 2/3 innings.

While the past couple of seasons have not been the best for Pérez, it does not mean he cannot return to his 2022 form. Romero noted that Pérez reached 98 mph with his fastball, while his slider sat at 86 mph.

The Royals could benefit from adding another left-handed arm, especially one with the velocity Pérez offers. While such a move would not significantly reshape the bullpen, it would provide an affordable option to add left-handed depth to a relief group that could use it.

If he can return to peak form, it would stand as one of the best signings of the offseason.

