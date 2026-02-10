Royals Predicted to Sign $5.9 Million Infielder Away From Angels

The Kansas City Royals have a lot of talent to be excited about this season. They're one of the better young teams in the league this season, but they're coming off a disappointing year.

Kansas City needs to stay healthy to be successful, but it could also benefit from adding more depth to its roster. While their lineup is seemingly put together already, the Royals could look to add a veteran bat to work as a utilityman or bench bat.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently predicted the Royals would sign versatile infielder Luis Rengifo away from the Los Angeles Angels this offseason.

Royals could be the top landing spot for Luis Rengifo

"Last season was a bit of a double-edged sword for Rengifo, who played in 20 more games (147) than in any previous season of his career, but who posted a .622 OPS that ranked third-worst among the 145 qualified hitters," Miller wrote. "However, maybe he can get back to the .273 hitter with a .754 OPS that he was from 2022-24?

"Kansas City had four productive spots in the lineup last season, and five spots that decidedly were not as productive. And second base fell into the latter bucket. Even if Michael Massey or Jonathan India has a bounce-back year, though, Rengifo's versatility could be huge for the Royals, who didn't convincingly shore up their outfield woes with the acquisitions of Lane Thomas, Isaac Collins and Kameron Misner."

The Royals seemingly have their starting infield already, but Rengifo could work to take reps from Jonathan India at second base. Rengifo could also push India to the designated hitter role, which would upgrade the team's defense quite a bit at second base.

Either way, adding a versatile defender who has the ability to play anywhere on the infield dirt would be a valuable move for the Royals. While Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, and Vinnie Pasquantino shouldn't move from the starting lineup, they're going to need off days. It would also be shocking if none of them suffer any sort of injuries over the course of the season.

While the fit doesn't jump off the page at you, it certainly makes sense if the Royals can add him for cheap.

