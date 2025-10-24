Royals Top Catching Prospect Shows Off Elite Potential In AFL
The Kansas City Royals had a disappointing 2025 season. They won 82 games and finished over .500, but fell to third place in the American League Central and missed the postseason.
However, just because their season is over and they missed out on the playoffs doesn't mean that there aren't still things to get excited about. The future looks bright as they have several prospects that are about to take the next step in their professional careers.
Catcher Blake Mitchell, who is their No. 2 prospect, is taking part in the Arizona Fall League, and he had a game to remember on Thursday night as he helped lead the Surprise Saguaros to a 7-5 victory over the Mesa Solar Sox.
Blake Mitchell Showed Off Potential With Bat In AFL
Mitchell has struggled a bit in the AFL, having hit just .206/.426/.294 with a .720 OPS. However, he had his best game so far, picking up two hits in four at-bats, hitting his first home run of the AFL season and driving in three runs for the Saguaros.
Unfortunately, Mitchell missed a lot of time in 2025 and finished the year at High-A Quad Cities. He hit only .218/.390/.320 with three home runs, 19 RBI and a .710 OPS. But he did put together a strong season in 2024, and the Royals are understandably very high on him.
The AFL is often a great opportunity for players to make up for lost time due to injuries or other unforeseen circumstances. The Royals also likely wanted to get a better look at him to assess what he can provide down in their farm system in 2026.
But though it's late in the AFL season, he certainly picked a good time to show off his power and bat, and if he can finish the year strong, he could potentially be looking at rising through the Royals' farm system next season.
He provides power from both sides of the plate and can also be used as a designated hitter, so there could be a spot for him at the Major League level in the near future.
It will be interesting to see how he finished the fall league season and what he can do in the offseason to set himself up for more success in 2026.
