The buzz around potential trades for the Kansas City Royals has slowed rapidly, particularly after it became clear that talks involving top targets Jarren Duran and Brendan Donovan had fizzled out.

With the club relying on young talent such as Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen, major offensive reinforcements appear unlikely. However, that does not mean the team is finished adding supporting pieces to the roster.

Kansas City has not been shy about bringing back familiar faces, as the club acquired Matt Strahm in mid-December. As a result, another reunion could be in the cards for the Royals.

Signing second-baseman Adam Frazier

Aug 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals outfielder Adam Frazier (26) before the fourth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

The 34-year-old veteran has suited up for five organizations over his 10-year major league career. Adam Frazier first joined Kansas City in late January 2024, but the club declined his option that October.

It did not take long for Frazier to find himself back in royal blue, returning to Kansas City in July 2025 via a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He logged 184 at-bats with the Royals that season, slashing .283/.320/.402 with four home runs and 23 RBIs.

Since then, he has been searching for a home for the 2026 season while remaining in free agency, which puts a third stint in Kansas City on the table.

Frazier would allow the Royals to bolster their bench depth and add versatility to the roster. While primarily a second baseman, he is capable of playing both corner outfield spots, two positions that plagued the club last season.

With the new dimensions at Kauffman Stadium favoring the long ball, particularly for left-handed hitters, there is clear upside to having Frazier on the roster. He swung the bat well at Kauffman even before the renovations, posting a .281/.316/.427 career slash line at the stadium.

Teams can always benefit from having veterans in the clubhouse, especially players with years of experience under their belts. With the amount of young talent the Royals have, having older players can only help.

The move also would not break the bank, offering an opportunity to add an experienced player familiar not only with the league, but with the clubhouse as well.

