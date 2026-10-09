Royals’ 2026 Season Had Bright Spots and Major Concerns: One Royal Way

There is a lot of talk surrounding the Kansas City Royals' 2026 campaign. While it was a disappointing season overall, there was still some good to come out of it. In the latest episode of “One Royal Way,” host Joel Penfield breaks down the good, the bad and the ugly from the Royals' season.

Penfield highlighted a handful of bright spots for the Royals this year. Rookie catcher Carter Jensen, sophomore Jac Caglianone and veteran pitcher Michael Wacha all received A grades from Penfield for their productive 2026 seasons.

Along with these positives, Penfield highlighted Bobby Witt Jr.'s season, noting that while he remains one of the game's top players, his offensive production declined. He also pointed out inconsistent performances from several veteran hitters and injuries that affected the team's depth.

The pitching staff received mixed reviews from Penfield. While Wacha was a bright spot in the rotation, Seth Lugo struggled throughout the year. The bullpen was another major concern, as several relievers struggled in high-leverage situations. Penfield emphasized that Kansas City needs to upgrade its bullpen and center field this offseason.

Looking ahead to 2027, Penfield emphasized the importance of Witt returning to his MVP-caliber form while the Royals' younger players continue to develop. He believes Kansas City has promising pieces in place but needs to address its roster weaknesses to return to a competitive level.

This and much more was discussed on the latest episode of “One Royal Way.” You can find it over on KC Sports Network.