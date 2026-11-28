The Kansas City Royals may have struck gold with one of their prospects. Angeibel Gomez continues to turn heads across baseball after posting an impressive Arizona Fall League campaign, making his potential future impact on the Royals' organization intriguing.

Baseball America recently ranked Gomez as the No. 2 prospect in the Arizona Fall League, according to Josh Norris. The recognition comes after the productive season he put together throughout the fall.

Gomez first broke onto the scene after an impressive season in the Dominican Summer League, where he established himself as one of Kansas City's most promising young talents. Across 47 games, the 17-year-old posted a .361/.467/.653 slash line.

He paired that production with nine home runs, 38 RBIs and 15 stolen bases, finishing with a 1.119 OPS. Gomez showcased an impressive combination of plate discipline, power and speed, helping him climb the rankings and establish himself as the Royals' No. 2 prospect.

Then came the Arizona Fall League, where Gomez continued to produce at a high level. He finished with a .311/.415/.444 slash line and was selected to participate in the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game. At just 17 years old, Gomez became the youngest player ever selected for the game.

The outfielder has generated plenty of optimism surrounding the Royals' future. With Kansas City's long-term outlook in the outfield remaining uncertain, Gomez could become a valuable piece of the organization's future, especially following the impressive campaign he put together this year.

If you haven't started following this prospect, you better start. Gomez will be well worth keeping an eye on as he continues to climb the Royals' farm system and develop into a promising young player.