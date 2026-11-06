Royals 2027 Spring Training Home Game Times for Upcoming Season

While the Kansas City Royals are in full offseason mode, it is never too early to look ahead to next season. The club announced its 2027 spring training home game times.

The Kansas City Royals, in coordination with the Texas Rangers and Surprise Stadium, announced game times for their upcoming spring training schedule. The Royals will begin their 25th season in the Cactus League on Feb. 19, opening their exhibition slate against the Rangers.

The boys in blue will play a total of 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, with the first two scheduled for 1:35 p.m. CT. The remaining home games will feature a mix of afternoon and evening starts, including two games slotted for 8:05 p.m. CT.

The Royals' spring schedule consists of 30 games in 30 days, including two split-squad games on Feb. 24 and March 17. Kansas City will also have two off days during Cactus League play, scheduled for March 2 and March 15.

Here is a complete look at the Royals’ 2027 spring training home schedule. All times are CT.

Royals 2027 Spring Training Home Schedule

Feb. 19: Texas Rangers — 1:35 p.m.

Feb. 21: Los Angeles Angels — 1:35 p.m.

Feb. 24: Chicago Cubs — 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 25: Chicago White Sox — 2:05 p.m.

Feb. 27: San Francisco Giants — 2:05 p.m.

March 1: Los Angeles Dodgers — 2:05 p.m.

March 3: Milwaukee Brewers — 7:05 p.m.

March 5: Arizona Diamondbacks — 2:05 p.m.

March 7: San Francisco Giants — 2:05 p.m.

March 10: Cleveland Guardians — 2:05 p.m.

March 11: Athletics — 2:05 p.m.

March 13: Colorado Rockies — 2:05 p.m.

March 16: San Diego Padres — 8:05 p.m.

March 17: Seattle Mariners — 3:05 p.m.

March 19: Cincinnati Reds — 8:05 p.m.