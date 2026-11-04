Royals' Biggest Offseason Needs Remain Crystal Clear

As November begins, the offseason is officially in full swing. With the conclusion of the World Series, the 2026 MLB season has come to an end, meaning all 30 teams are now looking ahead and preparing for the 2027 campaign.

The Kansas City Royals had a frustrating and overall disappointing 2026 season. With expectations high entering the year, a combination of injuries, inconsistency and underperformance ultimately led to a 69-93 record.

That makes this upcoming offseason a critical one for Kansas City. The Royals learned a lot from this past season, particularly what needs to be addressed ahead of 2027. However, two areas continue to stand out as the primary topics of discussion.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Jim Bowden outlined the biggest offseason needs for all 30 MLB teams. When discussing the Royals, Bowden's assessment of what Kansas City needs came as little surprise.

Bowden identified Kansas City's biggest needs as a right-handed-hitting center fielder and a rebuilt bullpen. Those needs were evident before the offseason even began and remain the team's primary areas of focus heading into 2027.

“The Royals need a right-handed-hitting outfielder who can play center field and perhaps will take a chance on 29-year-old free agent Luis Robert Jr., if he’s amenable to a one-year, prove-it type contract,” Bowden wrote.

Roberts has been a name linked to Kansas City for quite some time. There is no denying that the Royals' outfield lacks offensive production, particularly from the right side of the plate.

However, the biggest topic of discussion this offseason is no mystery. The Royals' pitching staff remains uncertain heading into next season, making it an area the team must address. Injuries and a lack of production from both the rotation and, more notably, the bullpen left Kansas City searching for answers. The Royals cannot afford another season of lackluster pitching.

“The real priority for this team will be to continue to improve the pitching staff, which could include adding a starter, but the emphasis will be on rebuilding the bullpen through both trades and free agency,” Bowden said.

As the offseason gets underway, all eyes will be on how the Royals navigate the months ahead and address their biggest needs as the 2027 season approaches.