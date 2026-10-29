Royals' Outfield Issues Could Be Solved With One Free-Agent Signing

The Kansas City Royals have multiple areas to address on their roster ahead of the 2027 season. One area, in particular, has needed improvement for the past couple of seasons.

The Royals need outfield help, particularly when it comes to offensive production. While Jac Caglianone emerged as a promising contributor this season, the lack of production from the rest of the outfield has raised concerns.

When looking into this offseason’s free-agent market, one name stands out as a potential fit for Kansas City. The addition would not only bolster the Royals’ outfield but also provide a significant boost to their lineup.

Randy Arozarena just finished up his eighth major league season, putting together a productive campaign. In his second full season with the Seattle Mariners, the left fielder posted a .281/.381/.484 slash line, along with 26 home runs, 79 RBIs and 34 doubles.

There are several reasons why Arozarena would be an ideal fit for the Royals. For starters, he is a proven offensive threat, giving Kansas City a clear idea of what to expect from the 31-year-old outfielder.

Another major advantage is Arozarena’s ability to hit left-handed pitching. In 2026, he posted a .306/.389/.565 slash line with a .954 OPS against lefties. His right-handed bat would help balance the Royals’ lineup, particularly against southpaws.

A potential match between Arozarena and Kansas City is already generating discussion. In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller made seven bold predictions for the upcoming offseason, including one that linked the outfielder to the Royals.

Kansas City needs to be aggressive this offseason if it hopes to return to contention. The Royals cannot afford a lackluster winter, especially with significant improvements needed in the outfield. Pursuing a proven bat like Arozarena would give the lineup a much-needed boost and signal the team's commitment to competing in 2027.