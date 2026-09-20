Royals' Carter Jensen Claims Franchise Rookie Home Run Throne

What a season Kansas City Royals rookie catcher Carter Jensen is having. Entering Saturday’s 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Kansas City native was just one home run shy of setting the Royals’ all-time rookie home run record.

Then, in the top of the third inning with two outs and nobody on, Jensen hit a 2-1 pitch high and deep to right field, clearing the wall for his 25th home run of the season. The catcher not only leads Kansas City in home runs this season, but he also passed Bob Hamelin for the most home runs by a rookie in Royals history.

Following Jensen’s impressive debut month last September, it was clear during the offseason that Kansas City was hoping for continued development from its young players. Jensen certainly falls into that category as one of the players the Royals were hoping would contribute to the lineup.

This season has been an encouraging sign of the impact Jensen could make for the Royals in the future and has brought plenty of optimism. The rookie is currently slashing .233/.319/.454 with 33 doubles and leads the Royals in both home runs (25) and RBIs (76).

It has definitely been a rookie season to remember for Jensen, one that has set a high bar for the future of Kansas City. While the season has not gone according to plan for the Royals, the continued development of the young sluggers they hoped to see has been a positive.

When you pair the seasons Jensen and Jac Caglianone are having with the proven players in Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino, it creates a strong foundation for the future. The upcoming offseason will give Kansas City a chance to put this team back into a competitive position.